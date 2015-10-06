FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton says no-fly zone over Syria would require Russian cooperation
October 6, 2015 / 6:29 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton says no-fly zone over Syria would require Russian cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at the Community Forum on Substance Abuse at The Boys and Girls Club of America campaign event in Laconia New Hampshire, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

DAVENPORT, Iowa (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday reiterated her support for a no-fly zone over Syria, but said Russia would need to agree for it to work.

“The situation on the ground is incredibly complex. It’s made more so with the Russian actions,” Clinton said at a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa. “And the Russians would have to be a part of it, or it wouldn’t work.”

Clinton said she did not support sending additional U.S. troops into Syria at this time.

Reporting By Luciana Lopez and Amanda Becker; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
