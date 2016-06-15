FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clinton would use executive action to end tax loophole: USA Today
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 15, 2016 / 7:53 PM / a year ago

Clinton would use executive action to end tax loophole: USA Today

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton departs a discussion on national security during a campaign stop at the Virginia Air and Space Center in Hampton, Virginia, U.S., June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said, if elected, she would use executive action to end a tax loophole for wealthy Americans, according to an interview with USA Today on Wednesday.

Clinton said that if Congress did not act, she would ask the Treasury Department to use its authority to end the tax advantage, known as the carried interest loophole, which allows hedge-fund managers to pay a lower rate than other taxpayers by counting their income as investment income.

Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.