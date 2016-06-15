Clinton would use executive action to end tax loophole: USA Today

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton departs a discussion on national security during a campaign stop at the Virginia Air and Space Center in Hampton, Virginia, U.S., June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said, if elected, she would use executive action to end a tax loophole for wealthy Americans, according to an interview with USA Today on Wednesday.

Clinton said that if Congress did not act, she would ask the Treasury Department to use its authority to end the tax advantage, known as the carried interest loophole, which allows hedge-fund managers to pay a lower rate than other taxpayers by counting their income as investment income.