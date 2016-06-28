FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton rolls out wide-ranging technology agenda
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
June 28, 2016 / 1:30 PM / in a year

Clinton rolls out wide-ranging technology agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton comments on the just-released Benghazi report as she speaks at Galvanize, a learning community for technology, in Denver, U.S. June 28, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Tuesday laid out a technology and innovation agenda ranging from connecting every U.S. household to high-speed internet by 2020 to beefing up cyber security and reducing regulatory barriers.

A statement issued by her campaign said Clinton strongly supports the Obama administration’s net neutrality rules requiring broadband providers to treat all data equally, rather than giving or selling access to a so-called Web fast lane.

She will increase research and development budgets of the National Science Foundation and similar entities and will launch an initiative to train up to 50,000 computer science teachers, the statement said.

“Hillary believes the government has an important role to play in laying a foundation for broad-based innovation and economic growth - by reducing regulatory barriers to entry, promoting healthy competition, and keeping the internet free and open,” it said. 

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington; Editing by Marguerita Choy

