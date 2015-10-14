Clinton says Pacific trade deal falls short on addressing currency manipulation

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the first official Democratic candidates debate of the 2016 presidential campaign in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

HENDERSON, Nev. (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday she does not support the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal because it does not adequately address currency manipulation.

Clinton, who announced her opposition to the deal last week, said at a campaign event on Wednesday that she had hoped the agreement would have “enforceable provisions” related to currency manipulation.

“I give President Obama and his team a great deal of credit for taking on this complicated negotiation. At the end of the day I do not believe it does meet my criteria,” she said.