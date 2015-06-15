FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton: Obama should use Democrats' opposition to urge changes to Asia deal
June 15, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton: Obama should use Democrats' opposition to urge changes to Asia deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday said President Barack Obama should use lawmakers’ unwillingness to approve a major package of trade legislation as leverage to win changes to a deal now being negotiated with Asian nations.

Obama’s attempt to get fast-track authority to negotiate trade agreements has been stymied so far by Democrats who oppose aspects of the Asia deal, which has not been finalized.

Clinton, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, said Obama could use that opposition from his own political party as leverage in the Asia deal talks to ensure the changes Democrats want are included in the final agreement.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Amanda Becker; Editing by Sandra Maler

