Hillary Clinton says her support for trade deal rests on details

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Reuters) - U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Thursday said she would decide whether to support a Pacific Rim trade deal being negotiated by President Barack Obama based on the details of the agreement, not simply because he is a fellow Democrat.

Clinton said the most serious job losses from prior trade deals were a result of poor enforcement. She also urged the United States to stand up to China, which she said was currently the biggest problem facing U.S. markets.