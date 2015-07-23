Hillary Clinton says her support for trade deal rests on details

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Reuters) - U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Thursday said she would decide whether to support a Pacific Rim trade deal being negotiated by President Barack Obama based on the details of the agreement, not simply because he is a fellow Democrat.
Clinton said the most serious job losses from prior trade deals were a result of poor enforcement. She also urged the United States to stand up to China, which she said was currently the biggest problem facing U.S. markets.
Reporting by Amanda Becker in Columbia, S.C.; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey