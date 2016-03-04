FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democrat Clinton says China likely to commit more 'bad acts' in trade
March 4, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

Democrat Clinton says China likely to commit more 'bad acts' in trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign visit at the Detroit Manufacturing Systems in Detroit, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton on Friday said that as the Chinese economy slows, China will engage in more damaging practices in global trade.

“But now that China’s economy is slowing down we can expect even more bad acts from them,” she said in a speech in Detroit. “It’ll look to dump products overseas to make up for lost demand at home. So we have to stop that right now.”

Clinton is the front runner for her party’s nomination to the November presidential election.

(Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Additional reporting by Michelle Conlin; Editing by Leslie Adler)

