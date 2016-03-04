Democrat Clinton says China likely to commit more 'bad acts' in trade

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign visit at the Detroit Manufacturing Systems in Detroit, Michigan, March 4, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton on Friday said that as the Chinese economy slows, China will engage in more damaging practices in global trade.

“But now that China’s economy is slowing down we can expect even more bad acts from them,” she said in a speech in Detroit. “It’ll look to dump products overseas to make up for lost demand at home. So we have to stop that right now.”

Clinton is the front runner for her party’s nomination to the November presidential election.

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.