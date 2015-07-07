FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton says 'very disappointed' in Trump's immigration comments
July 7, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton says 'very disappointed' in Trump's immigration comments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday she was “very disappointed” in Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump for his comments that described immigrants from Mexico as drug-runners and rapists.

“I feel very bad and very disappointed with him and the Republican Party for not responding immediately and saying: ‘Enough. Stop it,'” Clinton said in an interview with CNN.

Trump’s remarks, delivered during a speech on June 16 in which he announced his plans to seek the Republican nomination for president, have sparked a backlash that has soured a number of his business relationships.

In the latest fallout, Trump’s organization said earlier on Tuesday the Republican candidate and PGA of America had agreed to move a professional golfing event that had been scheduled for October at a Trump course.

Clinton told CNN her disappointment extended to the entire Republican field for not being open to a path toward U.S. citizenship for Mexicans in the United States illegally.

“They’re on a spectrum of hostility ... all the way to grudging acceptance but refusal to go with a pathway to citizenship. I think that’s a mistake,” she said.

Reporting by Peter Cooney and Tim Ahmann in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech

