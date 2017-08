U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at a field office for U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Davie, Florida, U.S., August 9, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Wednesday said Republican Donald Trump's gun rights comment incites violence and said he does not have the temperament to be president.

"Every single one of these incidences shows us that Donald Trump simply does not have the temperament to be president and commander in chief of the United States," she said at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, a day after Trump's remarks.