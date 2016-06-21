FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warren, Kaine, Castro on Clinton running-mate short list: AP
June 21, 2016

Warren, Kaine, Castro on Clinton running-mate short list: AP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO -- Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) waves at the BlueGreen Alliance Foundation's 2015 Good Jobs, Green Jobs Conference in Washington, April 13, 2015.Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Tim Kaine of Virginia, and Julian Castro, the U.S. housing secretary, are on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's short list of vice presidential picks, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing Democratic sources.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who waged a populist challenge to Clinton during an unexpectedly long primary campaign, was not on the list, the AP reported, citing one of several unidentified Democrats.

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
