FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Democrat Clinton says would penalize Iran for any nuclear deal violations
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 9, 2015 / 2:10 PM / in 2 years

Democrat Clinton says would penalize Iran for any nuclear deal violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on Wednesday said if she were U.S. president, she would impose penalties on Iran for even small violations of the new nuclear deal and would take military action if Iran tried to obtain a nuclear weapon.

“We should anticipate that Iran will test the next president. They’ll want to see how far they can bend the rules,” Clinton said in a speech at a Washington think tank. “I’ll hold the line against Iranian noncompliance. That means penalties even for small violations.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Lisa Lambert

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.