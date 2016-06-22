FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warren to campaign with Clinton in Ohio on Monday
June 22, 2016 / 4:09 PM / in a year

Warren to campaign with Clinton in Ohio on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) waves at the BlueGreen Alliance Foundation's 2015 Good Jobs, Green Jobs Conference in Washington, April 13, 2015.Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will campaign with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Ohio on Monday, Clinton's campaign said.

"Clinton and Warren will discuss their shared commitment to building an America that is stronger together and an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top," according to a campaign statement on Wednesday.

Warren, who recently endorsed Clinton, is an influential progressive within the Democratic Party and a potential vice presidential pick for Clinton.

Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Doina Chiacu

