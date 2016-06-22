Warren to campaign with Clinton in Ohio on Monday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will campaign with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Ohio on Monday, Clinton's campaign said.

"Clinton and Warren will discuss their shared commitment to building an America that is stronger together and an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top," according to a campaign statement on Wednesday.

Warren, who recently endorsed Clinton, is an influential progressive within the Democratic Party and a potential vice presidential pick for Clinton.