FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House says Obama's endorsement of Clinton was no surprise to Sanders
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 9, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

White House says Obama's endorsement of Clinton was no surprise to Sanders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders takes his seat to meet with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) in Reid's offices at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Following President Barack Obama’s endorsement of presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, the White House on Thursday said that Clinton’s rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, was not surprised by the nod of support.

“The president has had the opportunity to speak to Senator Sanders now three times in the last week, and as a result of those conversations, I think it’s fair to say that Senator Sanders was not at all surprised by today’s announcement,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at the daily press briefing.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.