White House says Obama's endorsement of Clinton was no surprise to Sanders

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders takes his seat to meet with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) in Reid's offices at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Following President Barack Obama’s endorsement of presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, the White House on Thursday said that Clinton’s rival, Senator Bernie Sanders, was not surprised by the nod of support.

“The president has had the opportunity to speak to Senator Sanders now three times in the last week, and as a result of those conversations, I think it’s fair to say that Senator Sanders was not at all surprised by today’s announcement,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at the daily press briefing.