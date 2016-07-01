Obama not involved in attorney general's decision on Clinton probe: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama addresses Parliament in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, June 29, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's email use is being handled completely independently of the White House and President Barack Obama, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Friday.

Obama and the White House were "not at all involved" in the decision announced by Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Friday that she would accept the Justice Department's findings on the investigation, Earnest told a daily news briefing.