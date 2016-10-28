White House says it had no 'advance warning' of FBI probe of Clinton

U.S. President Barack Obama walks to the Oval Office as he returns to the White House in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2016.

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House on Friday said it was not given any prior notice on the FBI's announcement that it was investigating additional emails relating to Hillary Clinton's use of a private email system.

"We did not have advance warning," White House spokesman Eric Schultz told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama to a campaign event for Clinton in Orlando, Florida.

Schultz said news of the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe has not affected Obama's support for Clinton. "I don't think anything has surfaced to changed the president's opinion and views of Secretary Clinton," he said.