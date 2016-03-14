FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clinton will call for stricter 'rules of origin' at Ohio campaign stop
March 12, 2016 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

Clinton will call for stricter 'rules of origin' at Ohio campaign stop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Democratic U.S. Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton attends a workshop meeting at La Casa The Resurrection Project, a immigrant community center, during a campaign stop in Chicago Illinois March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will call for higher trade standards at a Saturday campaign stop in Youngstown, Ohio, to ensure that automakers that use largely foreign parts are not given preference for producing “made in America” cars.

Her campaign said Clinton will tell supporters she will take a stand against weak “rules of origin” and will say the pending Trans Pacific Partnership, a trade compact with 12 nations, is not stringent enough.

The TPP, which is being finalized by the Obama administration, sets the content threshold for “made in America” cars at 45 percent. Clinton has said she opposes the TPP because it does not do enough to protect U.S. workers.

International trade deals have become a flash point in the U.S. presidential race.

Reporting by Amanda Becker; Editing by Sandra Maler

