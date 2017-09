Republican U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump speaks as U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (L) and Dr. Ben Carson (R) listen at the 2016 U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, Colorado, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - CNBC attracted an average of 14 million viewers to its Republican presidential debate on Wednesday, the Comcast-owned (CMCSA.O) business news network said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

