Democrats, civil rights groups disagree over levels of voter complaints

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Party officials said they were not seeing concerted, systemic voter suppression efforts on Tuesday as Americans continued to cast ballots in the tightly contested U.S. presidential election pitting Republican Donald Trump against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

But civil rights groups reported higher levels of voter intimidation complaints than in prior presidential elections, based on more than 20,000 calls they had received from around the country to a voter complaint hotline as of Tuesday afternoon.