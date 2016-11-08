FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Democrats, civil rights groups disagree over levels of voter complaints
#Politics
November 8, 2016 / 10:39 PM / 10 months ago

Democrats, civil rights groups disagree over levels of voter complaints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Voters cast their votes during the U.S. presidential election in Elyria, Ohio, U.S. November 8, 2016.Aaron Josefczyk

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Party officials said they were not seeing concerted, systemic voter suppression efforts on Tuesday as Americans continued to cast ballots in the tightly contested U.S. presidential election pitting Republican Donald Trump against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

But civil rights groups reported higher levels of voter intimidation complaints than in prior presidential elections, based on more than 20,000 calls they had received from around the country to a voter complaint hotline as of Tuesday afternoon.

Reporting by Julia Harte; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
