Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks during a news conference following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The No. 2 Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Thursday he believes the party will unite behind presumptive nominee Donald Trump.

“I think you will see people unifying behind the nominee ... people don’t want four more years of this administration under Hillary Clinton,” Senator John Cornyn told reporters after a meeting with Trump.