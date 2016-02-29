FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No. 2 Senate Republican voices unease over Trump candidacy: CNN
February 29, 2016 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

No. 2 Senate Republican voices unease over Trump candidacy: CNN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks during a news conference following party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The No. 2 Republican in the Senate said on Monday he was worried that Donald Trump could be an “albatross” for Republicans running in other races if he were to win the party’s nomination for president, CNN reported.

“We can’t have a nominee be an albatross around the down-ballot races,” John Cornyn, the Senate majority whip, said when asked if he had concerns about the possibility Trump could win the nomination, according to CNN. “That’s a concern of mine.”

“I think he certainly is a controversial figure,” the Texas senator told CNN. “I think we need someone who can unify the party, as opposed to divide the party.”

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Eric Walsh)

