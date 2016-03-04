CPAC says Trump drops out at 'last minute'

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the media in the spin room after the conclusion of the U.S. Republican presidential candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - The Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, on Friday said Donald Trump has dropped out of the annual event underway outside of Washington.

“Very disappointed @realDonaldTrump has decided at the last minute to drop out of #CPAC -- his choice sends a clear message to conservatives,” CPAC said on its official Twitter handle. The event is hosted by the American Conservative Union.

(Reporting By Dan Burns)

