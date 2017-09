South Carolina governor Nikki Haley speaks at the 2016 Kemp Forum on Expanding Opportunity in Columbia, South Carolina, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill - RTX21OJV

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has thrown her backing behind Senator Ted Cruz for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, South Carolina newspaper Post and Courier reported on Wednesday.

The show of support comes the day after Haley’s first pick, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, dropped out of the race following a devastating loss in his home state of Florida’s primary.