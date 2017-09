Republican U.S. presidential candidate Ted Cruz is joined by former Republican presidential candidate and recently announced supporter Carly Fiorina at a press conference after a Cruz town hall event at the Faith Assembly of God in Orlando, Florida March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz’s campaign is vetting former business executive Carly Fiorina as a possible vice presidential pick, ABC News said on Friday.

Earlier, Cruz’s campaign said it had narrowed its running mate options to a short list. Fiorina, a former CEO of Hewlett Packard, dropped out of the presidential race in February.