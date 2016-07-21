Ted Cruz's wife escorted off Republican convention floor amid booing

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his wife Heidi wave from the main podium as Cruz previews the stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., July 20, 2016.

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz's wife was escorted off the floor of the Republican convention on Wednesday night as delegates booed her husband's refusal to endorse Donald Trump in his speech to delegates.

Republican Ken Cuccinelli, the former attorney general of Virginia and a supporter of Cruz, who finished a distant second to Trump in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, told Reuters he escorted Heidi Cruz off the convention floor for her own safety.