a year ago
Ted Cruz's wife escorted off Republican convention floor amid booing
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
July 21, 2016 / 2:42 AM / a year ago

Ted Cruz's wife escorted off Republican convention floor amid booing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his wife Heidi wave from the main podium as Cruz previews the stage at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., July 20, 2016.Mike Segar

CLEVELAND (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz's wife was escorted off the floor of the Republican convention on Wednesday night as delegates booed her husband's refusal to endorse Donald Trump in his speech to delegates.

Republican Ken Cuccinelli, the former attorney general of Virginia and a supporter of Cruz, who finished a distant second to Trump in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, told Reuters he escorted Heidi Cruz off the convention floor for her own safety.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
