Republican Cruz criticizes leadership for $1.15 trillion spending bill
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
December 18, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

Republican Cruz criticizes leadership for $1.15 trillion spending bill

Emily Stephenson

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential hopeful Senator Ted Cruz told reporters the $1.15 trillion spending bill pass by Congress on Friday is his own party’s leadership “playing Santa Claus to the lobbyists.”

“I think this omnibus was a betrayal of the men and women who elected us,” Cruz said. “It was Republican leadership playing Santa Claus to the lobbyists in K St and the special interests, and it’s why people are fed up with the Washington cartel.”

Conservative have opposed the bill that received bipartisan support, arguing it inflates the deficit and does little to further conservative principles.

Cruz has made fighting with his own party’s leadership in Washington a central element of his campaign message. Unlike those with no Washington experience, Cruz argues that he has fought the establishment.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by James Dalgleish

