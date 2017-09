Ted Cruz pauses as he speaks to supporters during his five state primary night rally held at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz said he will make a major announcement at 4 p.m. on Wednesday but gave no other details.

Speaking to reporters in Indianapolis, Cruz’s comments come amid reports that the U.S. senator from Texas is vetting former business executive Carly Fiorina as a possible vice presidential pick.