U.S. Republican Cruz wins endorsement of conservative Iowa lawmaker
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
November 16, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Republican Cruz wins endorsement of conservative Iowa lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz greets supporters as he arrives to file his declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary election ballot in Concord, New Hampshire November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz announced on Monday he received the endorsement of U.S. Representative Steve King of Iowa, an outspoken conservative on immigration issues.

“With Ted Cruz, conservatives no longer have to accept a Republican nominee who doesn’t truly share our values,” King said in a statement on Cruz’s campaign website. “I am endorsing Ted Cruz because I know we can trust him to do exactly what he says he will do.”

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
