Republican Cruz calls deal to renew Export-Import Bank a 'mistake'

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz speaks with the media after a campaign stop in Newton, Iowa November 29, 2015.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican presidential candidate, on Wednesday called a new deal reached by lawmakers to reauthorize the Export-Import Bank a “mistake.”

Congressional negotiators on Tuesday reached a deal to renew the export lender’s charter as part of a broader transportation funding bill. “I don’t think we can be credible until we’re willing to take on corporate welfare,” Cruz said.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech

