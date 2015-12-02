FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Cruz calls deal to renew Export-Import Bank a 'mistake'
December 2, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

Republican Cruz calls deal to renew Export-Import Bank a 'mistake'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz speaks with the media after a campaign stop in Newton, Iowa November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich .

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican presidential candidate, on Wednesday called a new deal reached by lawmakers to reauthorize the Export-Import Bank a “mistake.”

Congressional negotiators on Tuesday reached a deal to renew the export lender’s charter as part of a broader transportation funding bill. “I don’t think we can be credible until we’re willing to take on corporate welfare,” Cruz said.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech)

