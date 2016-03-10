FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican candidate Cruz snares first Senate endorsement
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
#U.S. Elections
March 10, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

Republican candidate Cruz snares first Senate endorsement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign event at Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis, North Carolina, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

(Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz snared his first endorsement from a Senate colleague on Thursday when Senator Mike Lee of Utah backed him for the party’s nomination.

“Ted doesn’t believe you have to settle, Ted doesn’t believe you should settle,” Lee said at a Florida news conference ahead of Thursday’s Republican debate in Miami.

Cruz, who represents Texas, is known for antagonizing senators from his party. In 2013, he spent more than 20 hours speaking on the Senate floor to protest the Affordable Care Act. Lee was among a handful of senators who helped Cruz during the protest.

(Reporting by Amanda Becker in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)

