Senator Lee to endorse Republican presidential candidate Cruz: reports

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign event at Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis, North Carolina, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah will endorse Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz on Thursday, becoming the first member of the Senate to back Cruz, BuzzFeed News and Politico reported.

Politico reported the pair would make the announcement later on Thursday at an event in Miami. Republican front-runner Donald Trump has slammed Cruz on the campaign trail for not having received any endorsements from fellow senators.

Lee’s office could not confirm the reports.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Writing by Eric Beech)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.