Cruz picks up backing of Family Research Council president
January 27, 2016 / 2:51 AM / 2 years ago

Cruz picks up backing of Family Research Council president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz greets attendees at a campaign event in Centerville, Iowa, United States, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leader of an influential Christian conservative lobbying group said on Tuesday he backs Senator Ted Cruz for the U.S. Republican presidential nomination.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, said on Fox News: “I believe the one who is best positioned, best prepared to lead this nation forward, pulling it out of the tailspin that this president has put us in, I believe is Ted Cruz.”

Cruz and billionaire businessman Donald Trump are locked in a tight Republican race in Iowa, which holds the first-in-the-nation nominating contest on Monday. Both Trump and Cruz have worked hard to pick up support from Christian conservatives.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

SAP is the sponsor of this coverage which is independently produced by the staff of Reuters News Agency.

