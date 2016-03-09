FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspect in shooting of Idaho pastor arrested: media
March 9, 2016 / 3:13 AM / a year ago

Suspect in shooting of Idaho pastor arrested: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man suspected of shooting an Idaho pastor who led a prayer at a rally for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz was arrested on Tuesday, broadcaster KXLY reported.

Police confirmed to the news outlet that 30-year-old Kyle Odom was taken into custody in Washington D.C. in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting of Senior Pastor Tim Remington outside the Altar Church in Coeur d‘Alene, Idaho.

Remington had led a prayer at a Cruz rally on Saturday.

Reuters could not independently verify the report as representatives for the police department could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco

