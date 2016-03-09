Suspect in shooting of Idaho pastor arrested: media

(Reuters) - A man suspected of shooting an Idaho pastor who led a prayer at a rally for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz was arrested on Tuesday, broadcaster KXLY reported.

Police confirmed to the news outlet that 30-year-old Kyle Odom was taken into custody in Washington D.C. in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting of Senior Pastor Tim Remington outside the Altar Church in Coeur d‘Alene, Idaho.

Remington had led a prayer at a Cruz rally on Saturday.

Reuters could not independently verify the report as representatives for the police department could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.