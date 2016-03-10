FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspicious substance at Cruz's Houston headquarters is non-toxic
#U.S. Elections
March 10, 2016

Suspicious substance at Cruz's Houston headquarters is non-toxic

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign event at Central Baptist Church in Kannapolis, North Carolina, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A suspicious substance found at the Houston campaign headquarters of U.S. Republican presidential contender Senator Ted Cruz was non-toxic, a local media report said, citing a Cruz campaign official.

The Houston Fire Department said it sent a hazardous materials team to investigate the substance. The Houston Chronicle cited sources on the scene as saying the office received a powder-filled envelope.

“The FBI, their HazMat team and City of Houston Fire Department came to the scene and tested the substance. It was found to be non-toxic, and has been taken away by the FBI for further testing,” Catherine Frazier of the Cruz campaign was quoted as saying by the Houston Chronicle.

Houston Fire officials were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin and Houston Bureau; Editing by Peter Cooney and Sandra Maler)

