Republican Ted Cruz releases four years of tax returns
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
February 28, 2016 / 2:27 AM / 2 years ago

Republican Ted Cruz releases four years of tax returns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Ted Cruz holds a campaign rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Georgia February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz released four years of his and wife Heidi’s tax returns on Saturday, ranging from 2011-2014, showing $389,124 taxes paid on $1.2 million in 2014.

Cruz’s filings follow a similar release of returns on Saturday by rival Marco Rubio, a U.S. senator from Florida. Both campaigns called on billionaire businessman and Republican front-runner Donald Trump to make his returns public, too.

(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Mary Milliken)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
