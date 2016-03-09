FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Republican rival Fiorina backs Cruz's White House bid
March 9, 2016 / 3:52 PM / in 2 years

Former Republican rival Fiorina backs Cruz's White House bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina endorses Republicanresidential candidate Ted Cruz at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina on Wednesday threw her support behind Ted Cruz, saying the U.S. senator from Texas was the only candidate left who could topple front-runner Donald Trump and take the White House from Democrats.

“The only guy who can beat Donald Trump is Ted Cruz,” Fiorina said at a rally for Cruz in Miami.

(Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

This article was funded in part by SAP. It was independently created by the Reuters editorial staff. SAP had no editorial involvement in its creation or production.

