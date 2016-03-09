Former Republican rival Fiorina backs Cruz's White House bid

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina endorses Republicanresidential candidate Ted Cruz at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina on Wednesday threw her support behind Ted Cruz, saying the U.S. senator from Texas was the only candidate left who could topple front-runner Donald Trump and take the White House from Democrats.

“The only guy who can beat Donald Trump is Ted Cruz,” Fiorina said at a rally for Cruz in Miami.

