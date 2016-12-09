White House says cyber review to go beyond 2016 election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday the intelligence review ordered by President Barack Obama on cyber attacks involving U.S. elections will go beyond the Nov. 8 vote and will include the 2008 election.

"What the president asked for is a review to look at malicious cyber activity tied to our presidential election cycle," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said at a news briefing. "It will be broader than just looking at this past election."