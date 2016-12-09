FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says cyber review to go beyond 2016 election
#Technology News
December 9, 2016 / 6:36 PM / 8 months ago

White House says cyber review to go beyond 2016 election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday the intelligence review ordered by President Barack Obama on cyber attacks involving U.S. elections will go beyond the Nov. 8 vote and will include the 2008 election.

"What the president asked for is a review to look at malicious cyber activity tied to our presidential election cycle," White House spokesman Eric Schultz said at a news briefing. "It will be broader than just looking at this past election."

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

