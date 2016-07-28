White House says no politics in U.S. cyber threat investigations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that partisanship plays no role in how the United States counters cyber threats affecting Americans.
“When it comes to our national security, we’re going to do everything we can to protect the American people without regard to which political party they belong to,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said. He also said the FBI has not revealed any information about who was behind the hack of Democratic Party emails.
