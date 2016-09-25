Gennifer Flowers won't attend U.S. presidential debate: Pence

Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence holds a joint news conference with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) (not pictured) following a House Republican party conference meeting in Washington, U.S. September 13, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence said on Sunday that Gennifer Flowers, who had an affair with Bill Clinton before his 1992 presidential run, will not attend Monday night's U.S. presidential debate.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Twitter on Saturday that he was considering inviting Flowers to attend after Hillary Clinton's campaign had invited Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, one of Trump's most vociferous critics.

"Gennifer Flowers will not be attending the debate tomorrow night," Pence told Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace.

"Donald Trump was using the tweet yesterday really to mock an effort by Hillary Clinton and her campaign to really distract attention from what the American people are going to be focused tomorrow night, which is on the issues, on the choice that we face," Pence said.