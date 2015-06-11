New Hampshire Republicans call on Fox, party to change debate rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of New Hampshire Republicans wants Fox News and national party leaders to change the first televised presidential debate in August, saying limiting it to 10 candidates “would undermine the very nature” of the primary process.

The New Hampshire Republican leaders, including two former governors and several current and former state legislators, said the debate criteria of allowing the top 10 candidates based on their position in national polls was too limiting and would undermine their state’s traditional role.

The Republicans’ concerns mirror those of other influential party officials who believe polling in the individual early voting states should be taken into account as well.

One concern that Republican officials have expressed is that under the Fox News criteria, New York real estate mogul Donald Trump would be allowed onto the debate stage, and that the sitting governor of Ohio, John Kasich, would be denied a spot since he is not in the top 10. The first debate in Cleveland will take place in Kasich’s home state in early August.

New Hampshire in February will hold the first presidential primary contest, coming shortly after the Iowa caucuses. The state’s voters pride themselves on the role they play in vetting candidates.

Potential Republican 2016 presidential candidate Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

National Republican leaders have been concerned that a swarm of long-shot candidates, some with extreme opinions and outsized personalities, could distract voters from serious contenders during the primaries and hurt them against the Democratic nominee in the November 2016 general election.

“The first televised debate of the 2016 election cycle should place all candidates on even footing and allow each to make their case directly to voters and your viewers,” the group said in a letter to Fox President Roger Ailes and Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus, who backs the debate plan.

The group said early polls were unpredictable, and recommended dividing the debate into two panels, with the best-known candidates split between the groups.

Fox News on Wednesday laid out details for its previously announced forum for candidates outside the top 10. Participants at the 90-minute forum preceding the debate will include those who score at least 1 percent in an average of the five most recent national polls.

CNN plans to hold its Sept. 16 Republican debate in two parts. One will include the top 10 contenders and the other will feature candidates outside that group who meet a minimum polling threshold of 1 percent.