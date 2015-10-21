FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Christie, Kasich and Paul make lineup for Oct. 28 Republican debate: CNBC
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
October 21, 2015 / 9:23 PM / 2 years ago

Christie, Kasich and Paul make lineup for Oct. 28 Republican debate: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey governor Chris Christie speaks during the Heritage Action for America presidential candidate forum in Greenville, South Carolina on September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Ohio Governor John Kasich and U.S. Senator Rand Paul have made the field of 10 candidates who will participate in the next prime-time Republican presidential debate on Oct. 28, the debate’s host, CNBC, said on Wednesday.

The prime-time debate includes the top 10 candidates in opinion polls. The other seven candidates in the debate are front-runner Donald Trump, retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, businesswoman Carly Fiorina, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, the network said.

A separate debate several hours earlier for lower-polling candidates will comprise former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, former New York Governor George Pataki and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, CNBC said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.