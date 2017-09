A placard with the name of Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump sits on a table at the RedState Gathering in Atlanta, Georgia August 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell - RTX1NM9Q

(Reuters) - Fox News Channel said on Thursday it would join with Google to host the Republican presidential primary debate to be held on Jan. 28 in Des Moines, Iowa.

The debate will incorporate real-time Google trends and data to determine questions for the candidates and viewers will be able to interact with the debate on the Google Trends home page, Fox News Channel said in a statement.