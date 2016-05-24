FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clinton turns down Fox News offer to debate Sanders again
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 24, 2016 / 12:35 AM / a year ago

Clinton turns down Fox News offer to debate Sanders again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton addresses Service Employees Union (SEIU) members at the union's 2016 International Convention in Detroit, Michigan, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hillary Clinton, the front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, turned down on Monday an invitation by Fox News to debate rival Bernie Sanders in California, despite having agreed previously to a debate in May.

“We believe that Hillary Clinton’s time is best spent campaigning and meeting directly with voters across California and preparing for a general election campaign that will ensure the White House remains in Democratic hands,” her campaign said in a statement.

Sanders had already agreed to participate in the event to be hosted by Fox News, following a series of heated exchanges during their fifth debate in April in New York.

“I am disappointed but not surprised by Secretary Clinton’s unwillingness to debate before the largest and most important primary in the presidential nominating process,” Sanders said in a statement.

The U.S. senator from Vermont has remained steadfast in his long-shot battle with Clinton for the Democratic nomination for the Nov. 8 presidential election, although he lags her in the delegate count with only a few state contests remaining.“Naturally, Fox News is disappointed that Secretary Clinton has declined our debate invitation,“ Bill Sammon, Fox News vice president and Washington managing editor, said in a statement, ”especially given that the race is still contested and she had previously agreed to a final debate before the California primary.”

California holds its primary on June 7.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.