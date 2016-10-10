Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sits with (from R-L) Paula Jones, Kathy Shelton, Juanita Broaddrick and Kathleen Willey in a hotel conference room in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., shortly before the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sits with Juanita Broaddrick, in a hotel conference room in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., shortly before the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sits with Kathy Shelton (R) and Juanita Broaddrick, (L) in a hotel conference room in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., shortly before the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump sits with (from R-L) Paula Jones, Kathy Shelton, Juanita Broaddrick, Kathleen Willey in a hotel conference room in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., shortly before the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. before the presidential town hall debate between Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton greets Donald Trump Jr. (L) and Eric Trump before Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton begin their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.S. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton take the stage without shaking hands at their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S. October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump turns his back as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton talks about his comments about women during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens as Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the presidential town hall debate with Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (not pictured) at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump looks on as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the second U.S. presidential town hall debate between Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during their presidential town hall debate with Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton looks on during their second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton appear together during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks at the start of the second U.S. presidential town hall debate between Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

ST. LOUIS Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump vowed on Sunday to put his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in jail if he wins the White House next month because she operated a private email server while U.S. secretary of state.

Trump said he would appoint a special prosecutor to look into the matter because she had endangered national security while she served as President Barack Obama's chief diplomat from 2009-2013.

"You ought to be ashamed of yourself," Trump said to Clinton during a town-hall debate. Clinton said it was good that Trump was not in the White House given his temperament, leading him to reply: "Because you would be in jail."

Trump also said he was embarrassed by a video in which he made obscene comments about groping women without consent, but dismissed it as "locker room talk."

Trump, who is facing a party rebellion over the 2005 video that emerged on Friday, said former President Bill Clinton had done worse to women. "Mine are words and his are action," he said. He also accused Bill Clinton of going on the attack against women who had alleged sexual misconduct by her husband.

Clinton said Trump's comments showed he was unfit for the White House.

"He has said the video doesn’t represent who he is but I think it’s clear to anyone who heard it that it represents exactly who he is," Clinton said.

A flood of Republicans have withdrawn their support for Trump over the video showing the businessman, then a reality TV star, talking on an open microphone about groping women and trying to seduce a married woman.

The controversy has pitched Trump, 70, into the biggest crisis of his 16-month-old campaign and deepened fissures between him and establishment Republicans with only a month to go to the Nov. 8 election.

Trump met just hours before the debate on Sunday with three women who had accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct and a fourth woman who was a victim in a rape case that Hillary Clinton participated in as a defense attorney. All four sat in the first row of the audience at the debate.

Before the debate, Trump had threatened he was going to attack Bill Clinton for his marital infidelities in response to criticism from Hillary Clinton that the Republican nominee is a misogynist who has a history of mistreating women.

Trump appeared with Paula Jones, who filed a sexual harassment suit against Bill Clinton in 1991, Juanita Broaddrick, who accused Bill Clinton of rape in 1978, and Kathleen Willey, a former White House aide who accused Bill Clinton of groping her in 1993.

None of the accusations was new. Bill Clinton was never charged in any of the cases, and he settled a sexual harassment suit with one of the women, Paula Jones, for $850,000 with no apology or admission of guilt.

Also at the event was Kathy Shelton, who was raped at the age of 12. Hillary Clinton, a practicing attorney at the time, defended the rapist who ultimately pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

Clinton's campaign responded to Trump's pre-debate event by calling it a "stunt" and a "destructive race to the bottom."

(Writing by John Whitesides; Editing by Peter Cooney and Howard Goller)