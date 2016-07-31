Clinton: 'I will be there' for presidential debates

ASHLAND, Ohio (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told reporters on Sunday that she will attend the three debates set up ahead of the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.
"I will be there," Clinton said, responding to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's complaints that the debates schedule conflicts with televised National Football League games.
(This version of the story corrects the dateline to ASHLAND, Ohio, instead of CLEVELAND HEIGHTS)
