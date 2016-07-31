Clinton: 'I will be there' for presidential debates

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks with vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine (D-VA), his wife Anne Holton and senate candidate Ted Strickland aboard their bus outside Imani Temple Ministries in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 31, 2016.

ASHLAND, Ohio (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton told reporters on Sunday that she will attend the three debates set up ahead of the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election.

"I will be there," Clinton said, responding to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's complaints that the debates schedule conflicts with televised National Football League games.

(This version of the story corrects the dateline to ASHLAND, Ohio, instead of CLEVELAND HEIGHTS)