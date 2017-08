U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte (R-NH) waves as she takes the stage to address her supporters acknowledging the U.S. Senate race against Governor Maggie Hassan is too close to call in Concord, New Hampshire, U.S. November 9, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is considering outgoing Senator Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire for the post of defense secretary, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two sources familiar with the discussions.

Other people on the list include retired Army Lieutenant General Joseph "Keith" Kellogg, former Defense Intelligence Agency Director General Mike Flynn and Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama, the Post said.