Democratic U.S. presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton pose before the start of the Univision News and Washington Post Democratic U.S. presidential candidates debate in Kendall, Florida March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Javier Galeano

(Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders have agreed to meet for a debate on April 14, five days before the New York primary, CNN reported on Monday.

Sanders’ campaign said in a statement he had accepted CNN’s invitation to participate in the debate.

The debate will be held in Brooklyn, New York, and will be carried by cable news channels CNN and NY1, CNN said.