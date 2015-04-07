Top Senate Democrat joins push for populist campaign agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday joined a grassroots effort from the progressive wing of the party to encourage presidential candidates to adopt populist policies as they begin their campaigns.

Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada is among more than 5,000 lawmakers and party leaders who have signed on to the Progressive Change Campaign Committee.

Two weeks ago it launched a “Ready for Boldness” campaign that aims to ensure the eventual Democratic presidential nominee supports policies such as expanding Social Security retirement benefits, breaking up big banks and debt-free higher education.

All of the issues have been championed by Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, but she has said repeatedly she will not seek the party’s nomination.

Hillary Clinton, a former secretary of state, U.S. senator and first lady, is the presumed front-runner for the nomination. She is expected to announce her campaign within days.

“Being bold is the only way I’ve ever known how to win,” Reid said in a statement.

The PCCC has trained volunteers in the early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire, who will attend town halls and campaign events to press Democratic candidates about where they stand on key progressive issues.

Clinton has yet to stake out where she will stand on domestic and economic policies. PCCC co-founder Adam Green says the push will show Clinton that if she adopts populist stances, she can harness the energy from the progressive wing of the party that helped elect current President Barack Obama to two terms.