Democratic National Committee apologizes to Sanders over emails

(Reuters) - The Democratic National Committee apologized to Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday after leaked emails suggested the party's leadership had worked to sabotage Sanders' presidential campaign.

"On behalf of everyone at the DNC, we want to offer a deep and sincere apology to Senator Sanders, his supporters, and the entire Democratic Party for the inexcusable remarks made over email," the DNC said in a statement released on the opening day of the party's convention in Philadelphia.

It said the emails did not reflect the committee's "steadfast commitment to neutrality during the nominating process."